Look what you made Amanda Stanton do.

On Monday’s season finale, Stanton and her Bachelor in Paradise ex Robby Hayes kept it relatively civil as they discussed their breakup and allegations that he cheated — but things took a very different turn on social media after the episode aired.

First, Hayes, 28, tweeted a lengthy message attempting to defend himself.

“While I won’t be one to resort to vicious social media attacks, at the finale, I felt like I was sitting next to a stranger,” he said. “I’ll never understand why there’s such a desperate need to represent an ‘innocent persona’ and resort to allowing allegations that are blatantly untrue be said about me by ‘the twins’ while one sits back and ‘unknowingly’ watches these malicious attacks continue against me. That’s not the behavior or accountability I expect from someone that ‘CLAIMS’ they care about me and was open to developing an ‘ACTUAL’ relationship. I’ve upheld their names both publicly and privately with respect, regardless of the several ongoing THREATS I received.”

Regarding the cheating claims, Hayes continued, “Yes, I’m friendly and personable with many people, but I have respect for myself and even the person I’m casually dating, so I keep my interactions appropriate. I don’t use the media or my friends to handle personal relationship misunderstandings, as we just saw them do, and have seen happen many times before. History is repeatedly showing that some people thrive off of using the media and their ‘army’ to manipulate viewers to place one-sided blame, constantly play the ‘victim’ and use their friends to try and assassinate one’s character. Your story-line is getting OLD; at some point it’s just on YOU to stop living a double-life, and at this point, everyone sees through it. God bless.”

In response, Stanton, 27, quoted Hayes’ label of her as “a desperate need to present an innocent persona,” pointedly adding, “[says] the guy who denies cheating when there is photo proof #beamanalready.”

Hayes then retweeted the following since-deleted tweet about Stanton, who has two daughters: “I believe @RobbyHHayes. Never trust a woman who leaves her kids to find a man. Nope.”

The action was enough to push Stanton over the edge, and minutes later she tweeted the alleged photo proof of Hayes’ infidelity, quoting Taylor Swift in the process: “Look what you made me do,” she wrote.

“I have plenty more + videos,” she added. “Plus multiple girls have came out and DM’d me with stories since…etc etc.”

On Tuesday, Stanton admitted that she wasn’t planning on sharing the photo until Hayes brought her daughters into the feud.

“V confused how I tried to be a victim/attacked him during the finale,” she tweeted. “Totally let him get away w it until he brought my kids into it.”

The reality star, who was previously engaged to controversial Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Josh Murray, also responded to a fan poking fun at her “bad” taste in men.

“We live and we learn though, right?!” Stanton tweeted. “Let’s do better.”

Stanton previously told PEOPLE that she tried to maintain a relationship with Hayes after the show, but that the two were on different pages.

“I’m the kind of person, when I’m into someone, I put all my effort into that,” she said. “So we tried it out, and I think we just have different ideas of what a relationship is like. Like, certain things that just come naturally in a relationship, like checking in with that person, answering when I call. There were photos of him with another girl. It became too much for me.”

“Robby was somebody who was doing all these sweet things for me and saying that he wants a family and a future,” she added. “And then we get off the show and all he wanted to do is party and not call me.”

Though she doesn’t regret her decision to search for love in Paradise for the second time, she said she won’t be back on the franchise.

“I’m done with all the Bachelor shows,” she said. “I’m glad I came back this season, but I’m done.”