Rejoice, Bachelor fans — Amanda Stanton is returning to Bachelor in Paradise this summer, PEOPLE has learned.

Stanton, who had a whirlwind romance on Bachelor in Paradise with Josh Murray, confirmed to PEOPLE in January their relationship was over (though Murray told PEOPLE in March they were still working on their relationship).

Along with Stanton, Corinne Olympios will also be returning, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Olympios has been open about her hopes of handing out the roses on a future season of The Bachelorette, but she’s also said she would happily be a part of the Bachelor Nation — with a twist.

She told PEOPLE she would “probably” accept a ticket to Paradise, but cryptically added, “Whether I date on the show is very questionable.”

Olympios will, however, be more than prepared with tons of bikinis, as she told PEOPLE previously that she brought “probably 45” bikinis while filming The Bachelor.

ABC has yet to make any casting official.