Bachelor in Paradise's Amanda Stanton Calls Twitter Feud with Ex Robby Hayes 'So Embarrassing'

Amanda Stanton is over her relationship with Robby Hayes — in fact, she doesn’t even “consider him an ex.”

Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Dean Unglert‘s iHeartRadio podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating, Stanton opened up about the Twitter drama that unfolded between her and Hayes last week. (The dispute arose after she tweeted that an unnamed ex-boyfriend emailed her about a payment issue with her Disneyland Annual Pass. Hayes then outed himself by sharing their email thread and a since-deleted video of their alleged text message history with the comment: “BTW…nice new t–s.”)

On the podcast, Stanton said she never expected Hayes to react to her tweet the way he did.

“I guess what I was so confused about is that it’s been eight months and I have obviously moved on with my life,” she said. “I didn’t even really consider Robby an ex.”

Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Of her decision to post the tweet, Stanton admitted it was a “mistake.”

“I haven’t talked to Robby in forever — that was the first time I heard from him,” she explained. “I checked my e-mail and I saw that he forwarded me his Disneyland membership. … It was on [my credit card] and I got a new one so his payment was being declined. The funny thing is he can say he thought it was going to collections, but there was an option there to update your card information. So I just thought it was funny he was forwarding it to me, rather than putting his own card information on there. Kind of petty.”

“I did think it was funny, and that’s why I said something,” she continued. “I was completely shocked that he reacted the way that he did. It was just a funny tweet. I wasn’t even throwing shade at him, nor did I hint that it was about him!”

Stanton said the public back and forth was "so embarrassing."

“I was actually pretty embarrassed by it, because when I tweeted that, I obviously never expected that to happen nor did I want attention from it,” she said. “So I guess I was confused why he reacted that way, because no one would have known it was about him. I don’t know if he just wants attention, and that’s why part of me doesn’t even want to talk about it, because I feel like I’m giving him what he wants. I feel like he doesn’t even care that it made him look bad. I feel like he just wants attention — whether it’s good or bad.”

Stanton, 28, and Hayes, 29, started dating after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise last summer. After the finale, they exes got into a heated exchange on social media over allegations that he cheated.

Opening up PEOPLE last fall, Stanton revealed why she decided to end her relationship with Hayes.

“I’m the kind of person, when I’m into someone, I put all my effort into that,” she said. “I think we just have different ideas of what a relationship is like. Like certain things that just come naturally in a relationship — checking in with that person, answering when I call. There were photos of him with another girl. It became too much for me.”