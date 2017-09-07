Amanda Stanton is opening up about losing Paradise.

The 27-year-old tried to maintain a relationship with Robby Hayes after summer of fun and plenty of PDA in Mexico during Bachelor in Paradise, she exclusively told PEOPLE at the reunion taping last week

“He was like, ‘I want you to be my girlfriend. I haven’t had a girlfriend in a long time. Let’s just go full force.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’m not interested in dating anybody else,'” said Stanton, who previously found love on the show with Josh Murray.

“I’m the kind of person, when I’m into someone, I put all my effort into that,” she added. “So we tried it out, and I think we just have different ideas of what a relationship is like. Like, certain things that just come naturally in a relationship, like checking in with that person, answering when I call. There were photos of him with another girl. It became too much for me.”

In August, former BiP contestants Vinny Ventiera and Daniel Maguire had some choice words to say about Stanton’s relationship with Hayes, after a photo of the two of them hand-in-hand surfaced.

“In that situation, anybody would do anything for some Instagram followers,” Ventiera said.

“I find as I’m doing these shows, people will act differently, do crazy things, stay together — a lot of it is for fame,” Maguire added.“That’s how it is these days.”

Stanton defended her motives.

“It definitely was a real relationship,” Stanton said. “I don’t know why Vinny would say that. He wasn’t even in Paradise with us. We really did try in real life, or at least I tried, not sure how much effort Robby put into it. I really tried to make it work, and it didn’t. If I were doing anything for Instagram followers, I probably would’ve faked a relationship, and that’s not the case. I would never be able to do that.”

Though the relationship was real both on and off camera, Stanton says Hayes was different.

“Robby was somebody who was doing all these sweet things for me and saying that he wants a family and a future, and then we get off the show and all he wanted to do is party and not call me,” she said.

Though the duo are currently not together, Stanton doesn’t regret her decision to search for love on BiP for the second time.

“I’m done with all the Bachelor shows,” she said. “I’m glad I came back this season, but I’m done.”

The finale of BiP airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.