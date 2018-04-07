Amanda Seyfried and Husband Thomas Sadoski Spend Date Night at The Bachelor Mansion

Amanda Seyfried is such a Bachelor superfan that she had her own romantic night at the Bachelor mansion!

The actress, 32, and husband Thomas Sadoski recently visited the 7,500-square-foot mansion in Agoura Hills, California, she revealed in an Instagram post Friday. “#datenight #fbf WHERE ARE WE?” Seyfried captioned a photo of the couple as she also tagged Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Raven Gates as well as Bachelor/Bachelorette producer Elan Gale.

“The night we all fell in love,” Gale responded in the comments section.

Most recently, Becca Kufrin was filming the upcoming installment of The Bachelorette there ahead of the season 14 premiere airing May 28.

Seyfried has been a longtime fan of the ABC dating competition series.

In fact, she’s often tweeted about the show’s stars, including Andi Dorfman and Juan Pablo Galavis, during past seasons.

And during Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2017, Seyfried trolled contestant Corinne Olympios on Twitter with a video of the reality star choosing to go through a manual door when the automatic doors next to it were opening right in front of her.

“Corinne fits perfectly in this strange new world we’re living in,” the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again star wrote.