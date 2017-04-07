Amanda Peet Plays the Owner of a Baseball Team in New Role, but She’s No Fan: ‘It Can Be So Boring!’

She might play the owner of a struggling minor league baseball team in the new IFC series Brockmire, costarring Hank Azaria, but Amanda Peet admits she still isn’t a big fan of the game.

To research for the role, “I watched a few documentaries, but I still don’t understand it,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I would always tell Hank, ‘Nobody makes it to first base.’ It can be so boring!”

Yet the actress says it was a no-brainer when it came to working with Azaria, who plays a washed-up professional baseball commentator hired by Peet’s character in the series. “I had worshipped Hank from afar, and I think he’s incredibly funny,” she says. “When I watched him do Brockmire, I fell in love with him all over again so then I just wanted to be his sidekick.”

Peet, 45, proved her own tenacity during a scene in which her character had to shotgun a beer. “Somebody throws a beer to me and in one smooth move, I shotgun it and scrunch it,” she says.

“On the day I was practicing with the props man, I insisted he throw me a full beer can instead of the fake one,” says Peet. “I was so cocky about them getting it in one shot, even though the last time I shotgunned a beer was I don’t know when and I’ve only done it one time ever so it’s not like I’m a master. And I wanted to catch it without looking.”

“Well, so I missed,” Peet adds. “And we had to shutdown production and now I have this little scar on my forehead that looks exactly like a beer can.”

