Alyssa Milano and her husband, David Bugliari, are suing her former business manager for allegedly leaving the couple “with millions of dollars of debt and their credit in ruins,” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In the documents filed to the Superior Court of Los Angeles on June 12, plaintiffs Milano, Bugliari and A.J.M. Productions are suing Hellie, Hoffer and Company, LLP (HHC), Kenneth Hellie and Jamie Williams for negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and theft, and are seeking damages of at least $10 million.

Milano, 44, employed HHC as a business manager in 2006, according to the documents, and terminated them on June 14, 2016, “after discovering that although paid hansomely, they did not competently perform any of the duties for which they were engaged or behave in an honest, forthright and truthful manner.”

“After [Milano and Bugliari] terminated defendants in June 2016, [they] discovered there had been eight late mortgage payments over a thirteen month period,” the documents state.

According to the documents, HHC failed to keep Milano and Bugliari “informed on their financial condition”; failed to timely pay their obligation, “including credit card bills, mortgage payments, insurance premiums and income taxes, resulting in the accrual of unnecessary and substantial interest and penalties”; and failed to pay their “2013 and 2014 federal income taxes,” among other allegations.

The documents also allege that HHC forged Milano’s signature “on financial documents before and after their termination” as business managers.

“On February 17, 2016, Hellie scotch-taped a copy of Milano’s signature on a $150,000 wire transfer to Fidelity National Title Co. for an investment by the AJM trust in FMS Investment V, LLC, an entity in which Hellie’s own trusts were involved,” the documents read.

“As a result of [HHC’s] misconduct and malfeasance, [Milano and Bugliari] have suffered financial and reputational devastation that will take years — and millions of dollars — to repair,” the documents state.

The couple is demanding a jury trial and “for actual, compensatory and consequential damages in an amount to be proven at trial, but not less than $10 million.”

Hellie, Hoffer and Company, LLP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.