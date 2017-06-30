Alyssa Milano Prayed 'Daily' for Shannen Doherty amid Cancer Battle After Former Costars Squashed 'Irrelevant' Feud

Alyssa Milano is leaving the past in the past.

It’s been a decade since Charmed ended in 2006, and the series’ lead, who had a long-running feud with former costar Shannen Doherty, is ready to put the drama behind her.

Speaking with E!’s Daily Pop on Thursday, Milano, 44, addressed whether she and Doherty have made up since they acted together years ago.

“Shannen and I talk a lot on Twitter via [direct messenger] and I spoke to her maybe two or three days ago,” Milano explained. “She was on vacation and we decided that we’re going to get together. That date has not been set yet.”

Doherty, 46, starred opposite Milano’s Phoebe Halliwell on the drama/fantasy series as Prue Halliwell since it first aired in 1998. But after three seasons, Doherty left in 2001 — and some viewers wondered if it was because of the behind-the-scenes feud with Milano.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Doherty explained why she left: “There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work. … I’ll miss [costar Holly Marie Combs] a lot and that’s really the only thing I want to clear up. She is one of my best friends and I love her dearly and there were never ever, ever any problems between the two of us — and we will always be pals. She doesn’t even know if she’s going back to the show because she doesn’t want to be there without me.”

But now, 15 years later, it appears that Milano and Doherty are ready to move on.

“I think we’re just at ages now where what happened 15 years ago or however long ago that was — it was a long time ago — it’s now irrelevant,” Milano explained on Daily Pop.

“I think that what she has gone through — motherhood in my life — I think it just changes people,” Milano continued, referencing Doherty’s breast cancer diagnosis.

“I am so happy that she is feeling well and I prayed for her everyday that she would feel well,” Milano said of Doherty, and added, “and I can’t wait to see her.”

In August 2015, Doherty revealed in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE that she was battling breast cancer. But just over two years since she was diagnosed in March 2015, she announced in April that she is in remission.

“Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting,” Doherty wrote on Instagram, announcing the good news.

“As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait,” she continued.

“In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries,” she added. “Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now…. remission. I’m going to just breathe. #cancerslayer.”