Allison Janney on Her Mom 'Family' with Anna Faris: We Support Each Other 'Through the Bumps in Life'

Allison Janney has Anna Faris‘s back — on camera and off.

The seven-time Emmy winner opened up to PeopleTV about how she and the other women on their hit CBS show, Mom, support one another through good times and bad.

“We are a family there,” she said.

Janney said that when the cameras aren’t rolling, they are “hanging out at Stage 20 and gossiping and getting through the bumps in life.”

Faris, who plays Janney’s on-screen daughter on the show, is in the midst of a big “bump” of her own: She and husband Chris Pratt announced their separation last month after eight years of marriage.

