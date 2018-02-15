Downton Abbey's Allen Leech Is Engaged to Jessica Blair Herman!

Downton Abbey star Allen Leech is getting ready to walk down the aisle!

The 36-year-old Irish actor, known for his role as Tom Branson on the award-winning PBS drama series, is engaged to actress Jessica Blair Herman (American Crime Story, Fresh Off the Boat).

“Happy Valentine’s Day @jessicablairherman,” Leech wrote on Instagram Wednesday, captioning a selfie of the two.

“First one as a fiancé!” he added, breaking the news of their engagement. “Thank you for saying yes and for making me the happiest.”

In case fans were curious, Leech made it clear he didn’t pop the question on the romantic holiday. “No, I didn’t do it today. It’s been a while,” he wrote.

Herman wrote an equally adorable post on Instagram, captioning a shot of the two cuddling up to one another. “The day you proposed was one of the best days but every day with you is my favorite,” she said. “I love you! Happy Valentine’s Day @therealleech!”️

The pair has been dating since 2016.