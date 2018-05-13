From Quantico to Rise: All the TV Shows That Have Been Canceled So Far

Michele Corriston
May 13, 2018 03:44 PM

Rest in peace, Quantico.

As another upfronts season approaches, networks are axing shows to make space for new programs. Below, which series are dead and gone — and prepare to binge-watch your favorite as you mourn.

ABC

Alex, Inc.
The Crossing
Deception
Designated Survivor
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
The Mayor
Marvel’s Inhumans
Quantico
Ten Days in the Valley

CBS

9JKL
Living Biblically
Me, Myself & I
Scorpion
Superior Donuts 
Wisdom of a Crowd

The CW

Life Sentence 
Valor

Fox

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (picked up by NBC)
The Exorcist 
The Last Man on Earth
Lucifer
The Mick

NBC

Great News
Rise
The Brave
Taken

Syfy

The Expanse

