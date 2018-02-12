They're Still All That! Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell and More Reunite for MTV's Wild 'N Out

Gang’s all here!

On Sunday, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server — four of the original All That cast members — reunited for an episode of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out.

“Wwe had a blast with the amazing cast and crew!!!” gushed Server, 38, alongside a picture of the foursome. “Can’t wait for you guys to see it!!! Thanks for having us @nickcannon. #family.”

Mitchell, 39, also shared a series of photos and videos capturing the reunion.

Mitchell and Thompson, 39 — who now stars on Saturday Night Live — appeared on All That from about 1994-99. The duo went on to star in their own hit show, Kenan & Kel, from 1996-2000 and the 1997 comedy Good Burger.

Several of the cast members previously reunited at Comic Con in 2015, and Mitchell and Thompson also had their own Good Burger reunion on The Tonight Show that year.

“There is time that has passed, but I don’t know if there is anything different with the way that we work with each other and the way that he makes me laugh,” Thompson told PEOPLE in 2016. “It’s always just been the same. … As soon as I see him it was like it could have been yesterday.”