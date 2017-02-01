All My Children Reunion! Taylor Miller Surprises Peter Bergman on Home & Family

The All My Children cast knew they were in for a big reunion on Home & Family, but it turns out it was a little bigger than they expected!

In an episode taped Wednesday, guest host Susan Lucci began the segment by welcoming fellow Children alums Peter Bergman, Kim Delaney, Lawrence Lau, Eden Riegel, Kathleen Noone, Eva LaRue, John Callahan, Rebecca Budig and Cameron Mathison.

But then Bergman — who starred as Cliff on the ABC soap opera, which went off the air in 2011 after 41 years — is surprised by the arrival of Taylor Miller, who played his on-screen love interest Nina.

“She had never had another job as an actress and she had wonderful instincts. She was a lovely, lovely actress,” Berger gushes about Miller, 63, in a preview clip exclusive to PEOPLE.

“Super-couple reunion,” Home & Family co-host Mark Steines says as Miller and Bergman embrace.

Through Friday, Lucci is serving as a guest co-host on H&F, where she is participating in every aspect of the daily morning program, including cooking, playing games and sharing personal stories with viewers.

The full reunion will air on Home & Family Thursday at 10 a.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.