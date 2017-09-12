Mark LaMura, known for his role as Mark Dalton on All My Children, has died, according to multiple reports.

Deadline reports the actor, who was 68, died Sept. 11 from lung cancer. TV Line confirmed LaMura’s passing with his close friend and fellow actor Donnie Kehr (House of Cards).

Susan Lucci, who played LaMura’s on-screen sister on the long-running soap opera, commemorated the late star in a touching Instagram post on Tuesday.

“How can this be?” she wrote. “I just received the shocking and deeply saddening news that wonderful Mark LaMura has passed away! Mark played my brother Mark on All My Children.”

“He was such a talented and accomplished actor / a bright and charming presence in all our AMC lives — and a really great guy,” she continued. “Mark was loved and he will be missed! RIP, my friend.”

How can this be? I just received the shocking and deeply saddening news that wonderful Mark LaMura has passed away! Mark played my brother Mark on All My Children–he was such a talented and accomplished actor/ a bright and charming presence in all our AMC lives–and a really great guy. Mark was loved and he will be missed! RIP, my friend.🙏❤️🙏 A post shared by Susan Lucci (official) (@therealsusanlucci) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

LaMura, who was nominated for a daytime Emmy in 1988 for his work on the soap opera, has several other television credits, including Star Trek: The Next Generation, L.A. Law, One Life to Live, The Sopranos, 30 Rock, Law & Order: SVU and Damages.

In a 2012 interview with We Love Soaps, La Mura reflected on his soap opera years, confessing that he didn’t always “love” them.

“It took the work of thousands of actors, writer, producers, lighting men, camera people, an army of artists and workers, to get one hour’s worth of story every day,” he said. “The problem with them is they cost too much compared to four hosts and a guest sitting on a couch. To act in them, however, was like being able to play all 88 keys on a piano and only being allowed to plunk out the same 8 every day.”

“To be fair; the writers have to write an hour’s worth of story every day,” he added. “The director has to shoot it, the actors have learn ‘all them words’ the night before. Love — no. Thanks for the dough. It was a heavy like affair.”