Kourtney's 39th Birthday Bash: From Visiting Khloé in Cleveland to a Romantic Night of Glamping

It’s safe to say Kourtney Kardashian made the most of her birthday this year.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned 39 on Wednesday, but the festivities spanned a full three days. To kick things off, Kourtney celebrated one day early on Tuesday in Cleveland while visiting her sister Khloé Kardashian, 33, who welcomed her first child, daughter True Thompson, last week.

“It’s my birthday tomorrow! Thank you @khloekardashian,” she captioned a photo of a stunning pink cake on her Instagram story.

On her actual birthday, Kourtney woke up to an adorable balloon display in her home that read “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM” — as well as endless bouquets of flowers. She went on to celebrate with lunch at popular Malibu restaurant Taverna Tony alongside the three children she shares with ex Scott Disick: sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5.

The kids surprised their mom with a makeshift ice cream birthday cake topped with raspberries, chocolate drizzle and a candle.

“My kids made this for me,” she captioned a video of them presenting her with the sweet treat.

On Wednesday evening, Kourtney and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima drove out to a remote location on the coast to spend a romantic night in a high-end Airstream trailer.

“Different location,” she captioned a photo of the stunning scene at sunset. “Counting my blessings.”

By Thursday, Kourtney had returned to Los Angeles, where she celebrated with an intimate at-home bash surrounded by friends and family, including momager Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner.

Kim, 37, documented much of the evening on her Instagram story, including a video of Kris, 62, giving her firstborn a birthday toast.

“You taught me how to be a mom,” said Kris. “You taught me how to love. You taught me what being a mom is all about, and you were the first. You were there first. I love you more than I could ever say.”

“I love you more than life itself — you don’t even understand how much I love and adore and appreciate you,” she continued. “You were the biggest blessing in life and I thank you. Let’s all celebrate Kourtney’s birthday!”