She's Baaaack! Alison Sweeney Is Returning to Days of Our Lives

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Salem’s resident bad girl is back.

Longtime Days of Our Lives actress Alison Sweeney is returning as Sami Brady for two months of production on the soap opera, EW has confirmed.

“From my end, it takes a little bit of logistics with projects I’m working on,” she told Soap Opera Digest, which was first to report the news. “And unfortunately, this year’s been hard for me because of my knee injury, so I had to push some stuff back. So, I figured out a schedule, blocked out some time that I had available, and we figured it out!”

First appearing in the role in 1993, Sweeney was a regular on the soap for 21 years, stepping away in 2014. The Daytime Emmy Award-winner made a short return in 2015 for the show’s 50th anniversary.

Sweeney has more recently appeared in Hallmark’s Murder, She Baked TV movies and served an 8-year stint as the host of NBC’s The Biggest Loser.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.