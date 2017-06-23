Alison Brie has had a very busy year and is now reaping the rewards.

The actress, who married love Dave Franco in March and is now headlining Netflix’s new series GLOW, sat down with PEOPLE Now to discuss the how both recent developments in her life have impacted her for the better.

“For me, I feel much more settled and confident than ever, and I think it’s because of both things — working on this show and marriage, in a way,” shared Brie, 34.

Brie attributes her successful honeymoon phase with Franco to “the fact that we had been together so long. We were together five years before we got married and already had such a strong foundation between us. That’s the key, I think — being sweet and loving to each other every day.”

On GLOW, however, Brie is more rough and tumble than sweet and loving.

Best known for her comedic chops thanks to a six-season stint on Community, the actress was looking to take on a more physical role and when she read the script for GLOW, “it seemed like the dream,” she told PEOPLE at a Netflix junket prior to the show’s release.

Brie was most excited to hit the ropes and stretch her muscles as Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actress who sees her last chance at stardom on the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling show within the show that was inspired by the short-lived, cult-favorite show from the ’80s about a women’s wrestling league.

“Right off the bat, I was surprised at my own strength and athleticism. I think all of us were surprised by our own power,” she says. “GLOW is a show about women and women’s bodies and them having control over their own bodies. You have to find your inner power and let it glow!”

GLOW is currently streaming on Netflix.