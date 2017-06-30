WATCH: Alison Brie Reveals How Husband Dave Franco Proposed and Why She Didn’t Immediately Say Yes

Alison Brie has been married for three months, but she is finally talking about how husband Dave Franco popped the big question.

In an interview with Larry King, the 34-year-old star of the Netflix show GLOW, revealed that Franco, 32, proposed while they were at Big Sur in California.

Brie, who couldn’t stop smiling while recounting the tale to King, 83, said she had been in serious relationships before getting married, but had never received a “real” proposal until Franco.

When King asked her if she said yes right away, Brie admitted that she did not.

“I was so shocked that I actually burst out laughing, and I asked him a number of times if he was being serious before saying yes,” she said, laughing.

The couple married in March 2017. They met in 2011 at the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans and announced their engagement in August 2015 after more than three years of dating.

Brie recently sat down with PEOPLE Now and revealed the secret to her successful honeymoon phase, saying it was all due to “the fact that we had been together so long. We were together five years before we got married and already had such a strong foundation between us. That’s the key, I think — being sweet and loving to each other every day.”

Watch Brie’s full interview on Larry King Now at Ora TV on Friday, June 30 at 11 a.m. PST.