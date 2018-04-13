Pregnant Ali Wong Tackles Breastfeeding, Babies & Paid Maternity Leave in New Netflix Special

Ali Wong is returning to Netflix with a new special, and the very pregnant comedian is getting real about all things motherhood just weeks before welcoming her second child.

In Hard Knock Wife, the “always unapologetic and nasty” first-time mom talks about on “why having kids is not all it’s cracked up to be, including the challenges of breastfeeding, balancing family and career post-pregnancy, and why all women deserve three years of paid maternity leave,” Netflix said in a press release.

Wong was also pregnant while filming her 2016 special Baby Cobra, where she covered everything from her sexual adventures, hoarding, the rocky road to pregnancy and why feminism is terrible.

Filmed at Toronto’s Winter Garden Theatre, the one-hour special premieres globally on Mother’s Day (May 13) on Netflix.