Ali Fedotowsky‘s bridal shower was a daydream of love.

The former Bachelorette star celebrated her upcoming nuptials at the whimsical Au Fudge (co-owned by Jessica Biel) in West Hollywood, California. The mother-of-one was joined by her friends Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Amy Davidson (8 Simple Rules), as well as her best friend Stefanie Munoz and future sister-in-law Jill Escoto.

Guests sipped on mimosas at the party — hosted and styled by Casi Densmore-Koon of CupcakeMAG — as they dined a family style meal of healthy egg scrambles, chocolate chip pancakes, local avocado toast with baby heirloom tomatoes, chili flakes, and cranberry walnut bread.

While Au Fudge provides an open atmosphere for a celebration, the pink and white flower love letters added a beautiful touch to the bridal shower.

The decor, provided by Wayfair, included gold cake stands, napkin rings and tablescapes, as well as a gold and white chevron table runner.

Personalized champagne flutes from Foxblossom Co. for every guest in attendance added an intimate touch. The dessert table featured a rosy vanilla cake with buttercream frosting from Au Fudge, as well as cupcakes and chocolate covered strawberries.

After the party, guests received gift bags with filled with tea, earrings, necklaces, rose gold bracelets, scarves, candles and smartphone chargers.

Fedotowsky, 32, looked stunning in a white maxi dress. She is engaged to radio host Kevin Manno, 33. The two are parents to daughter Molly Sullivan Manno, 7 months.

The two announced their engagement in September 2015, after Fedotowsky took to her website and Instagram accounts to announce it.

“So excited to share that Kevin asked me to be his wife and I said YES!!!” she wrote. “No actually, I screamed yes. Ha! He proposed yesterday and we had the most beautiful, magical day with our closest friends and can’t wait to celebrate with family back home. Love, the future Mrs. Manno.”