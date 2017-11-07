Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals Why a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion 'Will Never Happen'

With reboot fever taking over Hollywood, there’s one sitcom that definitely won’t be getting the revamp treatment: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

On Monday night, former Dancing with the Stars champ Alfonso Ribeiro champ revisited the ballroom to perform a trio dance with Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson — and even though he slipped some Carlton moves in his performance, that doesn’t mean he’s bringing back the beloved character.

“A Fresh Prince reunion will never happen,” Ribeiro, 46, told reporters after the show of the NBC series, which ran for six seasons from 1990-96.

“I would love it if the world would just let it go,” he said. “It’s wonderful that everybody loves what we did 25 years ago, but I believe in current and future. People who live in the past, you’re not moving forward.”

“We have a saying, if you’re standing still, you’re getting passed — so I don’t look back,” he added. “I don’t look to see what’s happening behind me. I continue to move forward and try to create new and try to create better.”

RELATED VIDEO: TV Revivals We Want to See

Ribeiro said that if anyone tried to do a Fresh Prince reboot, they would “ruin it” — especially considering they’d be missing the late James Avery, who played Will Smith‘s Uncle Phil on the sitcom. (Avery died in on Dec. 31, 2013, after undergoing open-heart surgery.)

“James Avery is gone — there is no reason to do it,” he said. “And I don’t say anything about the shows that do it. If that’s what you think y’all need to do, go ahead and do it. I don’t think Fresh Prince needs to be redone. It’s history, and I love it.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.