Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals Why a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion 'Will Never Happen'

By @patrickgomezla and

Posted on

 

With reboot fever taking over Hollywood, there’s one sitcom that definitely won’t be getting the revamp treatment: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

On Monday night, former Dancing with the Stars champ Alfonso Ribeiro champ revisited the ballroom to perform a trio dance with Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson — and even though he slipped some Carlton moves in his performance, that doesn’t mean he’s bringing back the beloved character.

A Fresh Prince reunion will never happen,” Ribeiro, 46, told reporters after the show of the NBC series, which ran for six seasons from 1990-96.

“I would love it if the world would just let it go,” he said. “It’s wonderful that everybody loves what we did 25 years ago, but I believe in current and future. People who live in the past, you’re not moving forward.”

“We have a saying, if you’re standing still, you’re getting passed — so I don’t look back,” he added. “I don’t look to see what’s happening behind me. I continue to move forward and try to create new and try to create better.”

RELATED VIDEO: TV Revivals We Want to See

 

Ribeiro said that if anyone tried to do a Fresh Prince reboot, they would “ruin it” — especially considering they’d be missing the late James Avery, who played Will Smith‘s Uncle Phil on the sitcom. (Avery died in on Dec. 31, 2013, after undergoing open-heart surgery.)

“James Avery is gone — there is no reason to do it,” he said. “And I don’t say anything about the shows that do it. If that’s what you think y’all need to do, go ahead and do it. I don’t think Fresh Prince needs to be redone. It’s history, and I love it.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.