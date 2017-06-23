Ofglen Lives! Alexis Bledel Will Be Returning for Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Ofglen lives.

If you watched Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, you’d be forgiven for thinking maybe we’d seen the last of Alexis Bledel’s handmaid character. After all, when we left her, her fate was very much up in the air… and not looking promising. (In a show filled with women suffering, what happens to Ofglen, is among the more horrifying). But now comes word that she will be returning to Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale — bumped up for season 2 as a series regular from her season 1 guest star status.

The Handmaid’s Tale is the adaptation of the classic 1985 Margaret Atwood novel about a terrifyingly near future where the United States has become Gilead, a totalitarian society with a plunging birthrate where fertile women are forced into sexual servitude.

We don’t know too much yet about what season 2 might hold, though producer and star Elisabeth Moss told EW, “There’s so many things that we haven’t explored yet from the book — so many lines, you know? So much text that we haven’t gotten a chance to even say.”

Season 2 will go into production this fall and premiere on Hulu sometime next year.

