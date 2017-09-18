What a Big Little way to congratulate someone!

Nicole Kidman couldn’t contain her happiness when her Big Little Lies co-star Alexander Skarsgård won for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

With a kiss on the lips from Kidman, Skarsgård, 41, cemented his status as a first-time Emmy winner.

The actor beat out Fargo‘s David Thewlis, The Night Of‘s Bill Camp and Michael K. Williams as well as Feud‘s Alfred Molina and Stanley Tucci.

After receiving his trophy from 9 to 5 stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, Skarsgård gave a sweet shout-out to all of the “incredible women” in his life, as well as “the ladies” of the HBO miniseries.

“Thank you for making this boy feel like one of the girls,” Skarsgård said in his acceptance, locking eyes with co-stars Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern (the latter of whom also won an Emmy for her performance in the series).

For full Emmys coverage, click here.

• Watch the full episode of People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live, streaming now on PeopleTV. Go to People.com/peopletv, or download the app on your favorite streaming device.

Big Little Lies is up for 16 nominations at this year’s show with multiple wins so far, including outstanding casting for a limited series, movie or special.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.