Alexander Skarsgård Goes FULL Frontal on Big Little Lies — and Nicole Kidman Gets Handsy!

WARNING: The following post contains spoilers from Sunday’s episode of Big Little Lies.

Alexander Skarsgård put on quite the show on this week’s Big Little Lies.

As audiences tuned in for the latest episode of the HBO drama miniseries, they got to know the actor very well when he bared all for cameras.

Acting opposite on-screen wife Nicole Kidman, the 40-year-old Swedish actor exposed went full frontal when his character Perry attempted to Kidman’s Celeste.

According to Cosmopolitan, Celeste got quite handsy in the scene but rejected his sexual offer because she had to get ready for the show, which resulted in him suffering an injury “by way of the nearest object in the walk-in closet.”

Naturally, many viewers couldn’t help but comment on social media — even questioning if his penis were a “prosthetic” or a “rubber hose.”

There is a comedy gold scene in Big Little Lies involving a tennis racquet and alexander skarsgard's penis — footage fetish (@RitaBonavita) March 27, 2017

Is that Alexander skarsgard’s real dick? — Jungshook (@swanye_west) March 27, 2017

I'm still shook from Alexander Skarsgard's prosthetic happy monday — Ian Zelaya (@IanDavidZelaya) March 27, 2017

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

But this isn’t the first time Skarsgård has undressed for HBO. In 2013, he got tongues wagging during a scene in the True Blood series finale when his character, Eric Northman, caught up on his reading au naturel amid a snowy Swedish landscape.

And the cable network is on somewhat of a streak itself, with Matthew Rhys bringing the goods during a water cooler-worthy episode of Girls late last month. And the truth is out that privates from that part: Rhys explicitly stated he was packing a prosthetic.

Big Little Lies airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.