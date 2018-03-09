Alex Rodriguez Coaches the Kardashians — Including Pregnant Khloé — During Softball Game

Batter up!

Just two days after the Kardashians hit the field to practice their softball skills, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé — who is expecting a baby girl with Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Tristan Thompson — got together to film a friendly softball match in California on Thursday alongside sister Kendall Jenner and momager Kris Jenner.

And the famous family brought along a very special guest to help them bring out their A game — New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez.

Ditching their usual glamorous attire, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars all wore matching uniforms for their appropriately named team: the Calabasas Peaches. They were also all spotted carrying bats with the nickname of their famous coach written in bold white lettering: A-Rod.

Kim, who was photographed taking a swing at home plate, appeared to have bid adieu to her new pink hair, as a long blonde ponytail seemed to be peeking out from behind her helmet.

Kendall, Khloé, Kourtney and Kris also took a moment to pose with their coach — and show off their individual style. While Kourtney chose to tuck her uniform shirt into her pants, Kendall left hers unbuttoned to highlight her svelte frame — and a white sports bra. Khloé also chose to leave her team top unbuttoned as well, showing off her growing baby bump.

Missing from the family outing was new mom Kylie Jenner, who was recently spotted leaving Miami, where she was enjoying a getaway with boyfriend and father of her daughter Travis Scott.

The sporty bonding time followed Khloé’s gender reveal, which she made public during the season finale of the family’s reality show on Sunday evening.

With fans and Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers finally learning the sex of her first child, many are wondering what she and Thompson will name her. The mom-to-be revealed on Tuesday that they haven’t settled on a name for their daughter on the way quite yet, but they’ve started brainstorming.

“I think a T but a K is an option as well. That’s as far as I know,” Khloé responded to a Twitter follower, who inquired if she was a”going to follow tradition and name the baby something beginning with a ‘k.’ “