Malcolm Widmark Is Back! Alec Baldwin Reprises Role as Karen's Lover in Will & Grace Sneak Peek

Don’t tell Stan!

Alec Baldwin returns to Will & Grace on Thursday as Malcolm Widmark, the government agent who once had an affair with Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek of the 59-year-old actor’s first of a two-episode arc on the hit NBC reboot. And it looks like their romance has not fizzled!

During their rendezvous in a New York City hotel room, Malcolm and Karen reignite their spark as he lounges in bed and tells the married multi-millionaire: “God, I’ve never had a woman make me feel that way before.”

But not before Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes) pounds on their hotel room door and interrupts.

Alec Baldwin and Megan Mullally Chris Haston/NBC

“Honey, it’s Jack! Quick, hide in the bathroom,” Karen demands.

“Not to worry, I always match my pajamas to the hotel drapes for situations like this. It’s a little trick I picked up for my homie Comey,” says Malcolm, referencing James Comey, the former FBI Director currently being investigated by Robert Mueller for the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

And the disguise appears to work.

“Malcolm do you really think you can camouflage yourself with … Malcolm?” says Karen.

Baldwin, who first appeared on the series in 2005 during season 7, also makes a cameo in the April 5 finale.

Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.