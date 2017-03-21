Live from the Red Carpet! Alec Baldwin Teaches Young Boy His Donald Trump Impression

— A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

As his time playing President Donald Trump may be nearing its end, Alec Baldwin has started teaching the skill to the younger generation.

In a video captured by Twitter user Joanna Preston from the Boss Baby premiere on Monday, Baldwin is seen showing a young boy how to do his impression of the former Celebrity Apprentice host. Baldwin teaches the child how to nail the hand gestures and the facial expressions, including the one that looks like he’s about bite someone.

“You got it!” says Baldwin at the end of the lesson.

Earlier this month, Baldwin — who has recurred on Saturday Night Live as Trump since the season premiere — said that he’s going to hang up his impression pretty soon.

“The maliciousness of this White House has people very worried,” Baldwin told Extra host Mario Lopez in an interview. “That’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation. I don’t [know] how much more people can take it.”