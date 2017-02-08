Alec Baldwin Takes a Stroll Down (Very Recent) Memory Lane in New SNL Promo

Can @AlecBaldwin find the strength to return to Studio 8H to host this weekend? #SNL pic.twitter.com/NfP0xaDOtO — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 8, 2017

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Alec Baldwin walks the hallowed halls of Saturday Night Live‘s studio 8H in a black-and-white promo for his hosting turn this weekend.

“This was my home. This was my heartbeat. It feels like so many lifetimes ago,” he says as flashes of footage from his other 16 times as host of the sketch comedy show appear on screen. “I thought I had said goodbye, but the pull of fate is undeniable. So I must return, I must find the strength to—”

SNL’s Vanessa Bayer interrupts to remind Baldwin he’s been a consistent presence on the series, which is especially true since he took up the mantle of Donald Trump impersonator. “It’s not a big deal,” she says.

“Oh, it’s a big deal,” he retorts.

Musical guest Ed Sheeran joins Baldwin, 58, as he follows Kristen Stewart onto the main stage.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays (11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.