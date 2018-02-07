Alec Baldwin Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery: 'All Went Well,' Wife Hilaria Says

Aurelie Corinthios
February 07, 2018 11:23 AM

Alec Baldwin is recovering from hip replacement surgery.

The actor’s wife Hilaria revealed on Tuesday that Alec, 59, was prepping for the procedure.

“It’s been a day…jury duty, crabby kids, vet, meetings, pancakes that went oh so wrong…but I’m ending it with an amazing experience watching Alec interview Michael Wolff for #heresthething…and now we rest because tomorrow morning we are in the hospital bright and early for his hip to be replaced,” she captioned a photo of the two. “Think good thoughts for us. We are gonna eat lightly, relax, and take deep breaths #WeGotThis2018.”

On Wednesday, she shared an update with fans, assuring everyone that the surgery went well.

“Thank you for your kind wishes. I know many of you are anxious to hear how he is doing,” she wrote. “We have been here since very early…All went well in surgery and I am with him in recovery. [Love] to all #wegotthis2018.”

And despite their challenging week, the couple has something special to look forward to: They’re currently expecting their fourth child. Their baby boy on the way will join Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 16 months, Rafael Thomas, 2½, and Carmen Gabriela, 4, plus Alec’s 22-year-old daughter Ireland.

RELATED VIDEO: Baby on the Way for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Last week, the 34-year-old fitness guru revealed she’s six months along, stressing the importance of “working out and eating well while pregnant” in order to have an “easier pregnancy, delivery and recovery.”

6 months with Baldwinito #4! I have to remind myself every day how working out and eating well while pregnant will mean that I will have a easier pregnancy, delivery, and recovery. I let myself slow down, but try to do an activity almost every day where I keep my circulation going, maintain flexibility, and tone muscles. I’m also completely at peace with the fact that I WILL gain weight, cellulite WILL happen, my body NEEDS fat and rest in order to grow a healthy baby. Through 4 pregnancies, I have found balance and calm—embracing natural changes in my body, yet taking care of myself in a way where these changes are temporary, and once the baby is out, I will find my non pregnant self again. Please talk to me and to each other about your experiences with this, questions, and advice—no negativity—this is a namaste place💛. #WeGotThis2018 (in full disclosure, there is no filter, but I did brighten up the image a bit, since the bathroom in this hotel doesn’t have strong light).

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on

“I let myself slow down, but try to do an activity almost every day where I keep my circulation going, maintain flexibility, and tone muscles,” she explained. “I’m also completely at peace with the fact that I WILL gain weight, cellulite WILL happen, my body NEEDS fat and rest in order to grow a healthy baby.”

“Through 4 pregnancies, I have found balance and calm — embracing natural changes in my body, yet taking care of myself in a way where these changes are temporary, and once the baby is out, I will find my non pregnant self again,” she continued.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now