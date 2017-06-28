Alec Baldwin Accidentally Reveals Vow Renewal Plans with Wife Hilaria: ‘I See What I Have and I’m Very Lucky’

Leave it to Alec Baldwin to spill the beans on his sweet anniversary plans with wife Hilaria.

The 59-year-old actor and the yoga instructor, 33, will ring in their fifth wedding anniversary this month, and (thanks to Alec) the cat’s out of the bag on how they plan to celebrate.

“I see what I have and I’m very lucky,” he told E! News on Tuesday at the New York premiere of Blind. “We’re getting remarried on Friday.”

Hilaria chimed in: “Now there’s gonna be people at our doorstep!”

Naturally, Alec worked to cover up his snafu. “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that … Did I say remarried? We’re remodeling. Remodeling the house on Friday,” he said.

With the secret out, Hilaria went on to give details about the sweet event.

“Basically we wanted to have a party and we wanted our friends to come,” she said. “We’re gonna do something for like five minutes, I think, and then the rest of the time we’re gonna be eating.”

In short, Alec added, it’s an “excuse to have cake and wine.”

The lovebirds married in 2012, just three months after announcing their engagement. They began dating in 2011 with Alec saying later that Hilaria is “very important” to him. The couple has four children: Leonardo, 9 months, Rafael, 2, Carmen, 3, and 21-year-old Ireland (Alec’s daughter from his marriage to Kim Basinger).

Although the Baldwins are looking forward to their cake and wine, Hilaria opened up about the importance of the upcoming ceremony.

“You think, like, once you get married, everything’s like, you’re done,” she told the Associated Press. “But it’s really good to say, ‘hey I’m still in this.’ “