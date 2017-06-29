Alaskan Bush People Mom Ami Brown Diagnosed with Lung Cancer: 'I'm Very Scared for Her'

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Ami started getting sick months ago and we didn’t know what it was, but it changed from the point of ‘something’s wrong’ to ‘something’s wrong,’ ” Ami’s husband Billy says on Wednesday’s emotional episode of the Discovery reality series.

Season 7 of ABP, which began filming less than three months ago, premiered last week with Ami, 53, undergoing a biopsy after a series of scans revealed an alarming mass in her lungs.

“Everybody, of course, knows that it will come out good — so we just have to be strong,” optimistic eldest daughter Bird, 22, says in Wednesday’s episode as she and her siblings wait for their parents to return with news of the biopsy results.

But when son Bear, 30, approaches the car with a flower for Ami, it is immediately clear that everything is not alright.

“Seeing mom and dad get out of the car I … kind of already get a feeling that it hasn’t gone too well,” says eldest son Matt, 34. “In one way, I can say that everything in my life has prepared me for this moment. In another way, nothing can.”

“Not good. Not good at all,” Billy, 64, tells his children of the test results. “They’ve got to do some more tests and stuff and what they can see is stage 3 cancer. She could easily be stage 4.”

“I don’t care who you are. I don’t care what you’ve been through. I don’t care how old you are. If you hear that your mother has cancer, it’s going to shock you,” says daughter Rain, 14, who is the youngest of the Brown’s seven children. “I just wish I could change it somehow. I’m very scared for her.”

“She doesn’t want to be a burden on someone,” Billy says of his wife. “That’s not Ami. Ami is to take the burden away and take care of everything, but she has to admit to herself that she can’t be that right now. It’s just time for us to pay it back to her right now, it’s all I think we can do.”

“Bill and the kids are very loving and supportive. They’re all worried. I tell them, don’t worry. Please don’t worry. Be happy … keep the faith. Good or bad, it’s God’s will and we’ll walk that road,” adds Ami.

“There’s a lot for the kids to experience. I want to be there,” she says of why she wants to fight. “I want to hold their babies. I want to hear them laughing … I want to see their eyes wide with enthusiasm as they experience these new things.”

“This is not the end of the road,” adds son Gabe, 27. “It looks like it’s going to be the beginning of maybe a very long, very hard road for everybody. But we’re just going to have to be stronger than ever and keep up the faith in the good Lord and make it through this.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Discovery.