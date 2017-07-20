The Alaskan Bush People family is reeling after receiving mom Ami Brown’s treatment plan as she fights lung cancer.

“Ami’s hurting pretty bad,” husband Billy says on Wednesday’s episode of ABP before receiving word of his wife’s treatment. “We’re in for probably a lot harder road than we’ve ever faced. There’s no doubt about that.”

Ultimately, the family — who until recently had been based in rural Alaska, but relocated to Southern California when Ami fell ill — asks one of their Discovery reality show’s executive producers to interpret the news they received from the doctor at UCLA Medical Center.

“So the radiation is 5 days a week for 6 weeks,” EP Sheila McCormack tells the family. “After the radiation, once a week she goes to the other building and they put an IV in her and she gets chemotherapy for four hours.”

“What’s going on now is the most difficult thing we’ve gone through because of who it’s happening to – because it’s mom and because of what it is,” says son Bam. “It makes a house burning down or a boat sinking or needing 5 stitches no big deal. This is really difficult. I don’t even know what to say.”

McCormack also reveals Ami weighs 94 lbs. and if the mother of seven loses 5 more lbs., doctors would be compelled to put her on a feeding tube “of some sort.”

Shaken by the news, Billy asks the producers to give the family a moment away from the cameras.

“All the things that we’ve overcome, all the obstacles that have been in front of us, taught us that whatever lies ahead, as long as we keep faith in family and God, we’ll be alright,” says Billy.

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays (at 9 p.m. ET) on Discovery.