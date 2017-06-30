Alaskan Bush People Grapple with Mom Ami's Lung Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Can't Fix It ... I'm Useless'

Ami Brown

Diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, the matriarch of the of Alaskan Bush People's Brown family admits she's in a lot of pain but is still focused on the well-being of her husband and seven children.

“Bill and the kids are very loving and supportive. They’re all worried. I tell them, don’t worry. Please don’t worry. Be happy … keep the faith. Good or bad, it’s God’s will and we’ll walk that road,” Ami, 53, says on Wednesday’s emotional episode of Alaskan Bush People. “There’s a lot for the kids to experience. I want to be there,” she says of why she wants to fight. “I want to hold their babies. I want to hear them laughing … I want to see their eyes wide with enthusiasm as they experience these new things.”