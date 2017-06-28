Alaskan Bush People Family Reeling After Mom Ami's Biopsy: 'It's One of Those Moments That Should Stop the World'

The Brown family is in crisis.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode of Alaskan Bush People, patriarch Billy Brown, 64, brings his wife Ami, 53, to their temporary Southern California home and is greeted by a few of his seven children, all of whom are eager to hear about Ami’s biopsy.

“Not good,” Billy, 64, tells his kids. “Not good at all.”

“The fight right now, I think, is within ourselves to stay calm,” he continues. “The good Lord is going to take care of this.”

In the season 7 premiere of the Discovery reality series, Ami’s eldest daughter, Bird, 22, and eldest son, Matt, 34, questioned if their mother had cancer — and the bad news from the biopsy leaves Matt shaken.

“It’s one of those moments that should stop the world,” Matt says. “And then you look around and nobody told the planet that it shouldn’t be spinning anymore.”

After getting his family back to their rural Alaskan homestead, Billy raises a question that had previously seemed unthinkable.

“We might want to talk about getting out stuff and actually closing Browntown down,” he says.

“I need a minute,” replies Bird, as she leaves the room.

Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Discovery.