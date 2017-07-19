An Alaskan Bush People Son Has a 'Dangerous' Encounter with a Bear as Family Prepares to Leave the State

As the Alaskan Bush People family prepares to move to the “Lower 48” so mom Ami Brown can receive treatment for lung cancer, the Brown children struggle to keep their home safe while packing their things — and in Alaska, that means bears.

“We’ve been gone so long they’ve gotten so much more comfortable. They’re just going straight into Browntown,” Bear Brown says in an ABP preview clip exclusive to PEOPLE.

Most of the family of nine has spent weeks in Southern California where mom Ami was being tested for an illness that was eventually revealed to be lung cancer. As the family prepares to leave their rural Alaskan homestead for good to be by Ami’s side, the elements of nature continue to be a struggle in their final days at home.

“He smells me, definitely. I had the wind on me real bad,” Bear says as he approaches the animal.

“These bear have been all over. It is definitely a huge risk. It’s extraordinarily dangerous,” he says. “When it’s their territory, they’re willing to fight for it most of the time so you want to push but not push too much.”

