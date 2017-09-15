TV
The Cast of Growing Pains: Where Are They Now?
We’re checking in on the costars of the beloved ’80s and ’90s sitcom
ALAN THICKE
Thicke played patriarch Dr. Jason Seaver, a psychiatrist who worked out of an office at the family home. He stuck around the Hollywood scene after the series finale, briefly moving on to sitcom Hope & Gloria and hosting the Pictionary game show. In 2014, he began a two-season run on a reality mockumentary called Unusually Thicke, which costarred his wife Tanya and teenage son Carter. Thicke continued to make appearances on a number of TV shows including How I Met Your Mother, This Is Us, Scream Queens and the newly released sophomore season of Fuller House.
On Dec. 13, 2016, Thicke died at age 69 after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with Carter. Emotional tributes from friends, family and costars poured in following the actor's passing. "My Father passed away today," son Robert Thicke shared in an Instagram post. "He was the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had. Let's all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in. We love you Alan Thicke. Thank you for your love. Love, your grateful son."
JOANNA KERNS
Kerns, now 64, led the TV family as reporter mom Maggie Seaver. Post-Growing Pains, she starred in a number of TV movies along with big-screen features including Girl, Interrupted and Knocked Up. The former sitcom actress has now largely moved on to behind-the-camera work, with directing credits including episodes of Pretty Little Liars, Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
In September 2017, Kerns revealed to PEOPLE that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer the November prior, but underwent a double mastectomy and was "given an all clear — the best of the results I could've had."
KIRK CAMERON
After earning teen idol status as eldest Seaver son Mike, Cameron, now 46, spent two years on another show, the aptly titled Kirk, and starred in a number of films. Today, Cameron's entertainment work is based around his Christian faith. He's appeared in films with religious themes including Saving Christmas, Fireproof and the Left Behind series. Cameron has been married to Chelsea Noble, who played his girlfriend Kate on Growing Pains, since 1991; together, they have six children.
JEREMY MILLER
Miller, now 40, played youngest Seaver kid Ben. The actor has mostly avoided the spotlight since Growing Pains, apart from a few small roles. In 2014, Miller revealed that he had struggled with alcoholism for years before successfully treating the problem with counseling, therapy and an anti-alcoholism drug. He's now a patient advocate at a clinic in Santa Ana, California.
TRACEY GOLD
Gold, now 48, took on the role of book-smart teen Carol during the shows' run. She battled anorexia as a young actress, but eventually recovered and wrote about her struggles in a 2003 memoir. She's been racking up TV and movie credits since wrapping Growing Pains, and has nabbed hosting gigs on GSN Live and Secret Life of a Soccer Mom.
ASHLEY JOHNSON
A 6-year-old Johnson joined the Growing Pains cast in 1990 as youngest child Chrissy. The 34-year-old has been steadily scoring roles on movies and TV since leaving the Seaver household, appearing in everything from What Women Want to Blindspot.
LEONARDO DICAPRIO
DiCaprio, now 42, played a homeless teen, Luke Brower, taken in by the Seavers in the final season of Growing Pains. The year after the finale, DiCaprio played a mentally challenged boy in What's Eating Gilbert Grape, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. Since then, it's basically all been uphill for the actor, who took home an Academy Award in 2016 for The Revenant after a total of six nominations.
