The Cast of Growing Pains: Where Are They Now?

ALAN THICKE

Thicke played patriarch Dr. Jason Seaver, a psychiatrist who worked out of an office at the family home. He stuck around the Hollywood scene after the series finale, briefly moving on to sitcom Hope & Gloria and hosting the Pictionary game show. In 2014, he began a two-season run on a reality mockumentary called Unusually Thicke, which costarred his wife Tanya and teenage son Carter. Thicke continued to make appearances on a number of TV shows including How I Met Your Mother, This Is Us, Scream Queens and the newly released sophomore season of Fuller House.

On Dec. 13, 2016, Thicke died at age 69 after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with Carter. Emotional tributes from friends, family and costars poured in following the actor's passing. "My Father passed away today," son Robert Thicke shared in an Instagram post. "He was the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had. Let's all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in. We love you Alan Thicke. Thank you for your love. Love, your grateful son."