The Talk's Aisha Tyler to Pay Ex-Husband $2 Million in Spousal Support: Court Documents

Aisha Tyler‘s divorce from Jeffrey Tietjens has been finalized, PEOPLE confirms.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the dissolution of marriage between The Talk co-host and Tietjens was signed Wednesday, TMZ first reported.

Tietjens wed Tyler, 46, on May 21, 1994 and separated Jan. 10, 2015, according to previous documents obtained by PEOPLE. In April 2016, he filed for divorce from his wife of 20 years and seven months citing irreconcilable differences.

Now that the couple’s divorce has been finalized, Tyler will pay her ex-husband $2 million in spousal support.

“In order to equalize the foregoing division of the parties’ community property, [Tyler] shall pay [Tietjens] $500,000 in cash,” the documents state.

In addition, Tyler will pay Tietjens $31,250 for 48 months, which totals $1.5 million over the next four years.

“Commencing January 5, 2017, and continuing each month thereafter until the death of either party, petitioner’s remarriage, January 5, 2021 (for 48 months and 48 payments with the last payment made on December 5, 2010), or further order of Court, whichever occurs first, [Tyler] shall pay [Tietjens] the amount of $31, 250 per month as spousal support, payable in full on the fifth day of each month,” the documents state.

Tyler will keep her companies — BTDO Media and Hot Machine — and the 2013 Tesla S, while Tietjens will keep the 2012 Lexus 450h, according to the documents. The couple will split a large majority of everything else, including the earnings from the sale of their former family residence.

“This was not a court-ordered settlement, as reported, but a mutual agreement reached amicably by two people who intend to remain lifelong friends. I wish nothing but happiness and fulfillment for Jeff in his life going forward,” Tyler said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “He is not a public figure, and I pray the media will allow him the privacy and respect he is entitled to and very much deserves.”