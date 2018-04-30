Saturday Night Live Star Aidy Bryant Marries Conner O'Malley: Inside Her 'Perfect' Wedding

Surprise! Aidy Bryant is married.

The Saturday Night Live star, 30, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Conner O’Malley, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Bryant shared a photo from the big day to Instagram on Monday. In the shot of the happy couple walking down the aisle as family and friends applaud, she wears a white gown that reaches just past her knee along with purple Prada heels. The groom looks dapper in a blue suit and coordinating tie.

The comedian simply captioned the photo with a heart emoji, tagging wedding planner Jove Meyer and photographer Sasithon.

SNL costars like Mike O’Brien, Kate McKinnon and Michael Che attended the sweet ceremony.

“Aidy was a blushing bride. She was smiling from ear to ear all day,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She and Conner are an adorable couple. Laughter is a key part of their relationship and something that binds this group together so there was a lot of that throughout. Everyone there in attendance were just so happy for the two of them. The entire day was really a joy. From the weather to the food to her gorgeous dress, it was all perfect.”

Bryant sat down with PEOPLE Now in June 2017 to talk about how she’s been adjusting since getting engaged late last year and admitted, “I can’t say the word ‘fiancé,’ it just feels corny to me.”

She added, “We’re gonna go straight from ‘boyfriend-and-girlfriend’ to ‘husband-and-wife’ and skip this little fancy in-between period.”

At the time, the actress admitted that she hadn’t begun planning the nuptials yet.

“I know it’s bad,” confessed Bryant, who said her family has been “chill” about wedding planning. Still, she said, “I have to get my life on track.”