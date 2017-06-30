After nine years calling Connor O’Malley her “boyfriend,” Aidy Bryant has had to get used to introducing him as her fiancé.

The Saturday Night Live star, 30, sat down with PEOPLE Now to talk about how she’s been adjusting since getting engaged late last year and admitted, “I can’t say the word ‘fiancé,’ it just feels corny to me.”

So Bryant has been sticking with what works: “We’re gonna go straight from ‘boyfriend-and-girlfriend’ to ‘husband-and-wife’ and skip this little fancy in-between period.”

If there’s one thing Bryant’s more averse to than the term “fiancé,” it’s wedding-planning. The actress — who can currently be seen in theaters in The Big Sick and on Amazon’s new animated series Danger and Eggs — admits she hasn’t even started.

“I know it’s bad,” confessed Bryant, who said her family has been “chill” about wedding planning. Still, she said, “I have to get my life on track.”