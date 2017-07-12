America's Got Talent Winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. was arrested on Monday after allegedly attacking a woman with a golf club.

PEOPLE confirmed with the Southwestern Regional Jail that Murphy was arrested on Monday in Whitman, West Virginia, around 7:40 p.m.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported he was booked on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery and domestic assault. He was released the same day on a $3,500 bond, according to the outlet.

According to TMZ, the argument between Murphy, 42, and his partner allegedly began over concerns of who would take care of their 6-month-old child. The dispute turned violent when the season 6 winner allegedly slapped her and hit her under her left eye with a golf club.

The Gazette-Mail reported the child was in the vicinity during the argument.

His manager told the Gazette-Mail in a statement Tuesday afternoon that Murphy was the one who was attacked.

Murphy further alleged in a statement to the newspaper that the woman attacked him with a golf club and knife.

“In defending myself, she obtained some bruises and swelling on her face,” he said. “I did not strike her.”

He claimed the argument began after she “trashed the home,” according to the Gazette-Mail, and that she had destroyed his property in the past.

“I was raised to protect women, and if not provoked and feeling I was in danger, I would never have defended myself in this manner.”

Murphy’s reps were not immediately available for comment.