RHOBH Alum Adrienne Maloof Forced to Evacuate Home Due to California Wildfires

Adrienne Maloof and her family have been forced to evacuate their home due to the dangers of the Los Angeles fires.

On Wednesday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star updated her followers on Twitter, asking her friends from the Bravo franchise if they are safe.

“We are being evacuated. The air quality is terrible and my sons’ school has closed for the remainder of the week. @kylRichards, @lisarinna, @lisaVanderpump, are you and your families okay? Praying for everyone’s safety in Ventura county and beyond.”

We are being evacuated. The air quality is terrible and my sons’ school has closed for the remainder of the week. @KyleRichards, @lisarinna, @LisaVanderpump, are you and your families okay? Praying for everyone’s safety in Ventura county and beyond. — Adrienne Maloof (@AdrienneMaloof) December 6, 2017

The Thomas Fire started near Santa Paula — which is about 70 miles north of Los Angeles — and spread to over 60,000 acres in southern California, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. One person died in a rollover crash while trying to evacuate Ventura County as thousands attempted to escape in the dark, CNN reported.

VENTURA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

“The fire is still out of control and structures continue to be threatened throughout the fire area,” officials said in a statement, describing the blaze as a “fast moving, active brush fire.” “Due to the intensity of the fire, crews are having trouble making access and there are multiple reports of structures on fire.”

Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County. And in Ventura County, more than 1,700 first responders have worked to contain the large fire as it threatened 12,000 structures, The New York Times reports.

The fires have been fueled by strong Santa Ana winds. Officials declared on Wednesday that the largest blaze is burning with “zero percent containment.”

“These are days that break your heart,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a news conference. “These are also days that show the resilience of our city.”

Several schools and business have been closed due to the fires. On Wednesday, California Highway Patrol shut down the heavily-traveled Interstate 405 after a brushfire – named The Creek Fire – erupted overnight on the hillside east of the freeway, Reuters reports, affecting homes in the Bel-Air area.

The fires have destroyed at least 150 homes, and resulted in the loss of power at more than 250, 000 Ventura County homes, Reuters reports. The Creek Fire has destroyed at least 30 homes and led to evacuation notices for 2,500 more.