Adrienne Bailon Says Kourtney Kardashian Helped Her After Her Breakup With Rob: ‘She Was So Much Fun’

Adrienne Bailon got through her split from Rob Kardashian thanks to an unlikely source: his older sister Kourtney.

On an episode of Bailon’s daytime talk show The Real, the Cheetah Girls star revealed why she turned to Kourtney to be her “breakup buddy.”

“When I broke up with Rob Kardashian, my breakup buddy was his sister Kourtney, who at the time had broken up with Scott [Disick] for a moment,” said Bailon, 33.

“She was so much fun!” she continued. “I was definitely more the sad one crying at home, and she was like, ‘No girl, we are going to go out. We’re going to hit the clubs in Hollywood. We’re going to have so much fun!’ And I needed that because we were both going through the same thing, but we dealt with the breakup differently.”

Bailon and Kardashian, 30, dated for two years starting in 2007, but for years Bailon carried around a piece of her ex everywhere she went — because she got his name tattooed on her posterior.

And she didn’t just get his first name — she got his first, last and middle initial.

Although she eventually got the tattoo removed, in 2013 she told her co-hosts on The Real that the ink wasn’t something she was proud of: “I don’t know what I was thinking.”

In 2016, she married gospel singer Israel Houghton in Paris.

“I genuinely just feel so blessed and grateful. I’ve honestly never been happier in my entire life,” Bailon told PEOPLE at the time. “I’ve never felt what I feel right now. I can’t even describe what it is, but it’s such a peace mixed with total excitement.”