Family Guy to Pay Tribute to Adam West on Sunday

Family Guy is honoring the Mayor on Sunday.

The animated Fox series will pay tribute to Adam West by re-airing the episode “The Dating Game” featuring the late actor in his recurring role of Mayor Adam West.

“The Dating Game,” which features the Quahog mayor winning an auction for Medieval Castle, aired in March. A tribute card will run at the beginning of the episode, which will be rebroadcast at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

West, who died June 9 at the age of 88 after a short battle with leukemia, played the delusional mayor of Quahog in more than 100 episodes.

Series creator Seth MacFarlane mourned West last weekend on Twitter, saying, “Family Guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend. Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around. His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show. He knew comedy, and he knew humanity …. I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr. Mayor. You’re irreplaceable.”

