Hollywood Executive Adam Venit Denies Groping Terry Crews: 'The Conduct Was Not Sexual'

High level Hollywood executive Adam Venit has denied allegations made by Terry Crews, claiming the executive groped the Brooklyn-Nine-Nine actor.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Venit has issued a general denial to “each and every allegation” made by Crews in a lawsuit the actor filed against him in December.

In the documents, which were filed Tuesday, Venit denied that Crews had “sustained any injury or loss” and also claimed that his alleged actions and conduct had not been “sexual.”

In October, amid mounting allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein, Crews claimed that in 2016 a “high level Hollywood executive” had “groped my privates” at a party.

Crews said he spent the rest of the evening and the next day speaking to “everyone I knew that worked with” the executive about what happened.

However, the actor tweeted that he “decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go,” he said at the time.

Following his decision to file a report with the Los Angeles Police Department in November, Crews named his alleged assailant as Venit — who had reportedly gone on leave from William Morris Entertainment earlier that month — during a sit-down interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. WME confirmed to ABC News that the agent “has been suspended following the internal investigation into the matter.”

“I will not be shamed. I did nothing wrong, nothing,” Crews said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, WME confirmed that Venit had returned to work after serving a one-month unpaid suspension following Crews’ allegations against him.

“SOMEONE GOT A PASS,” Crews wrote on Twitter in response to THR’s report.