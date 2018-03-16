Adam Scott Says Aziz Ansari Is 'Doing Great' 2 Months After Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Though Aziz Ansari has yet to make a public appearance since he was accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous woman two months ago, his former Parks and Rec costar Adam Scott recently gave an update on his friend.

“I’ll say this: Aziz is doing great. He’s a great, lovely guy,” the Big Little Lies star told Vulture in an interview published Friday.

Scott, who portrayed Ben Wyatt, and Ansari, who played Tom Haverford, starred alongside Amy Poehle on the NBC comedy together from 2010-2015.

In January, a 23-year-old Brooklyn photographer accused Ansari, 35, of sexual behavior that she classified as assault but he called consensual.

RELATED: Amy Schumer on Aziz Ansari Allegation: Everyone Needs to Learn What ‘Behavior Is Not Acceptable’

Adam Scott and Aziz Ansari in June 2017 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Speaking to Babe.net under the pseudonym “Grace” in a story published Jan. 13, she recounted her allegations against the Master of None actor. Grace said that after meeting Ansari at an Emmy Awards afterparty in September 2017, they exchanged numbers and eventually went on a date, which she called “the worst of [her] life.”

After a meal, she said they returned to his apartment, where she alleged that Ansari behaved coercively and that several sexual acts occurred though she was “physically giving off cues that [she] wasn’t interested.”

The woman said she decided to come forward after she saw Ansari wearing a Time’s Up pin at the Golden Globe Awards, where he won best comedy actor in a TV series.

RELATED: Aziz Ansari’s Master of None Costar Lena Waithe Speaks Out About His Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Aziz Ansari in September 2017 Slaven Vlasic/Getty

In a statement given to PEOPLE, Ansari responded to the allegation, explaining that he and the woman engaged “in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.”

He continued, “The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

Grace’s account of her encounter with Ansari previously sparked significant backlash, with some dismissing the incident as a bad date that should have remained private. Others, however, have applauded the piece for launching a debate over the pervasive power imbalances between men and women.