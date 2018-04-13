Adam Rippon Reveals His Boyfriend's 'Pushy' Opening Line on Tinder

Tinder users, take note: According to Adam Rippon, being direct can have a big payoff.

After Good Morning America announced on Friday that the bronze-winning Olympic figure skater is among the celebrities joining Dancing with the Stars: Athletes, Rippon caught up with PEOPLE Now about his next chapter — including his blossoming romance.

“We met like a few months ago, and we’ve been chatting for awhile,” Rippon, 28, said of his boyfriend, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala. “We matched on Tinder in Finland when I was there for a competition, and his opening line was, ‘Are you here for business or are you here just to meet me?’ ”

Summing up the encounter, the first openly gay U.S. Olympian said, “Pushy, I took the bait.”

Rippon is also getting a new partner on the dance floor: When Dancing with the Stars: Athletes premieres (April 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC), he’ll bust some moves alongside DWTS alum Jenna Johnson. It turns out Rippon and his boyfriend might link up with Johnson and her boyfriend, DWTS star Val Chmerkovskiy, for a night out.

Eric Charbonneau/LeStudio

“I know that Val is obsessed with Adam, though,” said Johnson, 24.

“And I know JP is obsessed with Jenna,” said Rippon, “because it’s the only thing I’ve been talking about non-stop.”