Savannah Chrisley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance After Serious Car Accident at ACM Awards

Savannah Chrisley has made her return to the red carpet.

Decked in a black, cleavage-baring Bao Tranchi gown with a Tadashi Shoji clutch, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 19, walked the red carpet at the 2017 ACMs outside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The outing was Chrisley’s first awards show appearance since she was involved in a serious car accident earlier this year. In January, the reality star — daughter of multimillionaire real estate developer Todd Chrisley — revealed she was recovering from broken vertebrae following the accident, which she said occurred after her floor mat got stuck behind the pedals of her car and she looked down quickly to move them.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 ACMs coverage.

FROM COINAGE: Here Are the 7 Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time

Earlier this month, the dramatic aftermath of Chrisley’s accident aired on an episode of their hit USA Network show.

“You are my child, I love you with my heart and soul and I’m not gonna bury you because God did not send me here equipped to do that,” her dad, Todd, said on the show. “Do you understand that? I’m not doing this anymore with you, do you hear me? You could have been dead, Savannah.”

The ACM Awards broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.