See Abigail Spencer Meet Marie Curie During World War I in the Timeless Season 2 Premiere

Lucy and her crew are back and ready to rewrite history in season 2 of Timeless.

In an exclusive clip from Sunday’s season premiere of the historical drama, Lucy (Abigail Spencer) prepares to meet two-time Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie in France during World War I — and shows off her command of the native language.

Abigail Spencer as Lucy Preston in NBC's Timeless Justin Lubin/NBC

“You’re Irene Curie?” Lucy remarks upon meeting the pioneering scientist’s daughter. “Your English is excellent.”

Irene (Melissa Farman) responds, “Your French is terrible!”

Encountering the Curie women isn’t the only surprise in store for Lucy, who’s trying to save the life of a wounded solider, back in the 1910s. In fact, the professor-turned-special agent learns that she has a special relationship with the fallen mercenary. And of course, Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) are on her tail, chasing the Mothership back to the battlefront to rescue Lucy from Rittenhouse.

Timeless season 2 premieres Sunday on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.