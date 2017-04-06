Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes Practice the Iconic Dirty Dancing Lift for New TV Movie

As Patrick Swayze‘s character in Dirty Dancing once said, the best place to practice lifts is in the water.

Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes, who are stepping into the dancing shoes of resort guest Frances “Baby” Houseman and Kellerman dance instructor Johnny Castle, took that advice too as part of the upcoming TV remake of the 1987 classic.

The duo were photographed recreating the famous scene where Castle, originally played by Swayze, took Baby, a part created by Jennifer Grey, to a lake to practice the lift that would later define the film during its finale dance.

Breslin and Prattes were spotted giggling and getting cuddly in between attempts. While the Scream Queens actress wore a t-shirt and jeans, her costar went shirtless for the romantic scene.

On Wednesday, several members of the new cast teased the first photos of the remake on Instagram.

“Casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does,” Breslin, 20, captioned one photo. “AND just casually dippin’ around a fireplace. As one also does,” the actress wrote in her follow-up post.

Prattes also shared a still that appears to be from the movie’s finale.

casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing may24th @abcnetwork A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

First shot from @dirtydancingmovie! Favorite moment of the film was dancing this number with @abbienormal9. So stoked! 📸Repost from @tvguidemagazine. May 24th on ABC @ 8pm! @abcnetwork @lionsgatetv A post shared by Colt Prattes (@coltprattes) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

FIRST LOOK pix from the "Dirty Dancing" remake. The Catskills are alive with music and 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 #DirtyDancing #TheHousemanFamily #NoonePutsBabyInTheCorner On ABC *MAY 24* A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Will & Grace star Debra Messing, who was cast to play Baby’s mother, shared a collage of the festivities inside Catskills resort, revealing the first photos of actors Bruce Greenwood, Nicole Scherzinger and Billy Dee Williams in character.

“I am very excited,” Messing tells PEOPLE. “The original movie was incredibly special to me. I remember seeing it when I was a kid with my mother and just falling in love with everything about it.”

As for what fans can expect from this new version, Messing tells PEOPLE, “This isn’t a replica of the original. This takes some liberties. It has the DNA of the original, but you are going to find out what happened to Baby and Johnny after that summer ended. So there’s some additional surprises in there that are new.”

Directed by Wayne Blair and choreographed by Hamilton‘s Andy Blankenbuehler, the remake will feature songs from the original Dirty Dancing as well as additional musical performances.

The three-hour film airs Wednesday, May 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.