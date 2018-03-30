ABC Renews Roseanne Revival for a Second Season After Just 1 Episode

After Tuesday’s premiere of the Roseanne revival pulled in 18.2 million viewers, ABC decided to go ahead and renew the series for a second season.

The television network made the announcement Friday afternoon, sharing a congratulatory tweet that proclaimed, “You asked for it! #Roseanne is getting another season!”

Minutes later, star Roseanne Barr thanked all the people who’ve been a part of the show — including the fans!

“I just got the call-thank u ABC! Thank you, Roseanne Show family (including fans) B’aruch Hashem. #DAYENU,” she wrote.

Realizing that a second season would mean the show could have a Halloween episode, Barr, 65, also took a moment to ask fans “what kind of subjects” they’d like to see the next season of the show tackle — and there was one suggestion she definitely approved of.

“Trump as guest star!” wrote one social media user.

Enthusiastically, Barr replied, “Yeah!”

While it’s unclear whether Trump would be interested in appearing on the show, the former Apprentice star did call up Barr to congratulate her on the show’s impressive ratings.

Discussing the call during an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday, Barr — whose character, like herself, is a Trump supporter — admitted hearing from the president “was pretty exciting, I’ll tell you that much.”

“They said, ‘Hold please for the president of the United States of America’ and that was about the most exciting thing ever, and it was very sweet of him to congratulate us,” she continued, describing the conversation as “friendly.”

“We just kind of had a private conversation, but we talked about a lot of things,” she said. “He’s just happy for me. I’ve known him for many years, and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years. It was just a friendly conversation about work and television and ratings.”

Trump also spoke about his call with Barr on Thursday during a speech about infrastructure in Ohio, claiming the series’ high ratings was a sign that his “movement” was growing more popular.

“Even look at Roseanne, I called her yesterday. Look at her ratings! Look at her ratings!” Trump said. “I got a call from Mark Burnett, he did The Apprentice. He’s a great guy. He said, ‘Donald, I called just to say hello and to tell you, did you see Roseanne’s ratings?’ I said, ‘How big where they?’ They were unbelievable. Over 18 million people. And it was about us.”

Roseanne airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.